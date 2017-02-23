Former Nassau Deputy Police Commissioner William Flanagan surrendered Thursday morning to start serving a jail sentence in connection with his misdemeanor public corruption conviction, law enforcement officials said.

Flanagan was convicted of conspiracy and two counts of official misconduct after a 2013 trial and sentenced to 60 days in jail.

His surrender on Thursday morning came after the state’s highest court unanimously upheld his conviction earlier this month.

Flanagan went to the Nassau County jail for fingerprinting, and was then transported to a jail in Suffolk for processing, officials told Newsday.

Suffolk County Sheriff Vincent DeMarco said Flanagan is at the Riverhead jail, in protective custody because of his prior career in law enforcement. As such, he will be locked in his cell for 23 hours a day and will get one hour of free time in the yard.

Jail officials will re-evaluate after a week or two to determine if he still needs to be in protective custody or if he can be moved, DeMarco said.

“This is the normal course of business. We have many people in there that are high profile inmates,” DeMarco said. “We usually start them out in protective custody to evaluate what the security needs are going to be.”

Flanagan’s attorney, Bruce Barket of Garden City, said Thursday he didn’t request for Flanagan to be kept in protective custody while in jail, but he was “sure the jail will make sure that he’s safe.”

“We are continuing to pursue avenues in the state courts and consider our options in the federal court to reverse what we believe to be an unjust result,” Barket said.

The attorney said Flanagan decided he would serve what’s expected to translate into 40 days behind bars and “put that behind him,” and “asked us not to seek any other stay” of his sentence.

Flanagan’s conviction came after a Nassau jury found he refused to press charges for theft of electronic equipment against a student with connections to the Nassau police department.

The case involved the 2009 theft of about $11,000 worth of computers and electronic equipment from John F. Kennedy High School in Bellmore.

Prosecutors said Flanagan was part of a trio of high-ranking police officials who played a role in preventing the arrest of burglary suspect Zachary Parker as a favor to his father, Gary Parker, a longtime donor to police causes.

Flanagan abused his authority in 2009 to get police to return the electronics stolen by Parker to the school, and the elder Parker repaid the favor with steakhouse gift cards and a state-of-the-art flashlight, according to prosecutors.

Two other Nassau police officials, retired Det. Sgt. Alan Sharpe and retired Deputy Chief of Patrol John Hunter, pleaded guilty to official misconduct in the same case.

In his appeal, Flanagan had argued that he couldn’t be convicted of misconduct for actions he believed were discretionary for police as they investigate crimes.

But the Court of Appeals in Albany disagreed, saying his actions were “a disavowal of a sworn duty by a public official.”

Flanagan spent 29 years on Nassau’s police force, retiring in 2012 as second deputy commissioner.

“William Flanagan’s imperious behavior brought scandal to his department and this county,” Nassau District Attorney Madeline Singas said Thursday in a statement. “Today, nearly eight years after his crime, William Flanagan is finally serving his sentence for official misconduct and conspiracy. New York’s highest court unanimously affirmed his conviction for unlawfully hindering the arrest of a friend’s son. No one -- including William Flanagan -- is above the law.”