They ranged in age from 16 to 20 — teenagers and young men — their lives ended this week in what police called a single burst of brutality in Central Islip.

Police have not identified the four victims whose bodies were found Wednesday night in Clayton Avenue Community Park. But officials are saying that the manner in which they died — through the use of a sharp-edged instrument — is “consistent” with methods of killing used lately by MS-13.

The families of two of the dead said they both attended Bellport High School and neither was a gang member.

Relatives of Justin Llivicura, 16, of East Patchogue, and Jorge Tigre, 18, of Bellport, said they reported them missing Wednesday and police launched searches almost immediately. Police soon confirmed their worst fears, relatives said — both were among the four mutilated bodies found in the park at about 8 p.m. Wednesday.

Llivicura, 16, was on his way to a party Tuesday night in Manhattan, according to his father, Marcelo Llivicura, recalling the final time he would ever see his son alive.

“They massacred my boy,” he said Thursday, sobbing as he spoke inside the family home. “It was a trap. There was no party. They wanted to kill him.”

Justin Llivicura’s mother, Blanca Zhicat, said her son had no gang affiliations. He was a jokester at heart who spent most of his spare time listening to music and playing with his dog, Bruno.

But she sensed trouble was afoot in her only son. He had two more years left before graduating from Bellport High but had stopped going to class recently — missing more than 45 days, his mother said.

“He didn’t go to school,” she said. “ . . . I asked him why he didn’t go to school. He said, ‘I don’t like it. I’m not going to finish school because I don’t like it there.’ ”

She pressed on. He resisted.

“I asked him ‘But why? Do you have some sort of problem at school?’ ” she said. “ ‘Is someone after you?’ He said no. He’d say, ‘Mom, please change me to another school.’ I said, ‘Wait until next year and then we’ll find a new school.’ I don’t know why he said that.”

William Tigre, 21, said he last saw his brother, Jorge, Tuesday afternoon.

“He left the house Tuesday at 3 p.m.,” Tigre said Thursday. “But after that, we never heard anything about him.”

He said police probed him for information about his brother.

“They started asking me questions about him,” Tigre said. “They asked me, what type of clothes he was wearing, if he had a tattoo or a scar or something.”

Tigre said his brother was not a gang member.

“He wasn’t involved with that,” Tigre said of his younger brother. “. . . He worked in a restaurant.”