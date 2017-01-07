Jewelry, cash, duct tape and handcuffs were found when two Long Islanders were arrested Friday night after a 911 call for a possible burglary in Farmingdale, police said.

The victim, described by Nassau County police as a woman, 65, was returning to her home on Main Street around 8:05 p.m. when she saw two shadows and screamed, police said in a news release. The woman’s friend, who had just dropped her off, heard her yelling and called police.

Two officers from the Second Precinct, who were on patrol nearby, responded to the house and searched the area, where they found Steven Morrow, 21, of Bay Shore, and Alissa Colascione, 30, of West Babylon, hiding in the bushes on nearby Bethpage Road, police said.

The two were arrested without incident at 8:15 p.m., police said. Cash and jewelry taken from the house was recovered during the arrest, police said, as well as two pairs of handcuffs and duct tape.

Attorney information for Morrow and Colascione was not immediately available Saturday morning.

The two were charged with second-degree burglary, police said. They were scheduled to be arraigned Saturday at First District Court in Hempstead.