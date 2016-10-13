Cory Gloe, the young driver who avoided a prison sentence after admitting responsibility in the Farmingdale drag-race deaths of five teenagers, has been arrested again, police said Thursday morning.

Gloe, 20, of Farmingdale, was arrested late Wednesday in his hometown after twice firing a 12-gauge shotgun in the air, police said. No one was injured.

He was charged with two counts of first-degree reckless endangerment, two counts of prohibited use of a weapon, and one count endangering the welfare of a child, Nassau County police said.

Nearly five months ago, a judge gave Gloe a penalty aimed at rehabilitation that some relatives of the victims decried as too lenient.

Acting State Supreme Court Justice Terence Murphy sentenced Gloe to 6 months in jail and 5 years of probation while also granting him a youthful offender status that sealed his criminal record. The judge stressed Gloe would face up to 4 years in prison if he violated probation.

“It’s designed to get him scared straight, not to transform him into another institutionalized convict,” Murphy said at the May 20 sentencing.

A prison sentence, the judge said, would “do nothing to keep the victims’ memories alive,” and Gloe would get a chance to share his story in the hope of keeping other teens from making the same mistake.

Gloe pledged to do so, saying he was haunted by flashbacks from the deadly crash, which occurred on May 10, 2014.

The victims — Tristan Reichle, 17; Jesse Romero, 18; Carly Lonnborg, 14; Noah Francis, 15; and Cody Talanian, 17 — all of whom were friends and had attended Farmingdale High School then or in the past, became known after the tragedy as the “Farmingdale Five.”

“If I could go back and trade places with them I would,” Gloe said at his sentencing, adding: “I pray for my friends and their families every day.”

Gloe also said he took “full responsibility” for his actions. “I will spend my life teaching people to avoid the same situation.”

Emotions poured forth in a Mineola courtroom awash with tears as the victims’ families shared glimpses of living with the heartbreak of losing young people who would never fulfill their potential.

One of Lonnborg’s uncles stormed out when he realized the judge was going to grant youthful offender status to Gloe.

“How many passes will Mr. Gloe receive?” Carly’s mother, Sandy Lonnborg, asked the judge earlier.

Gloe could have faced up to 22 years in prison. But the judge stuck to his sentencing commitment from March 10 when Gloe pleaded guilty to a 17-count indictment that included five counts of manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide.

Murphy did so despite Gloe’s March 15 arrest on a felony weapon count — a charge later dismissed at prosecutors’ request due to lack of proof — along with the discovery of Instagram posts mocking police and the justice system.

Prosecutors had asked for 1 to 3 years in prison and opposed youthful offender status, saying they had recommended a year behind bars and 5 years’ probation before his new arrest and posts.

Nassau Assistant District Attorney Stephanie Dellinger said Gloe had “repeatedly chosen wrong” and showed a lack of remorse, along with a disregard for the consequences of his actions and for authority.

Prosecutors said the crash happened after Gloe goaded Reichle into a street race around midnight at Route 110 and Conklin Street, and that Reichle lost control of his car and crashed into a sport utility vehicle in oncoming traffic.

The collision killed everyone in Reichle’s 2001 Nissan Sentra and seriously injured the SUV’s two occupants, Mingaila and Gloriajean Milas, who were in town for a baby shower.

Authorities said Gloe’s 2008 Toyota Scion never came into contact with Reichle’s car or the SUV.

The defense argued the crash was the fault of Reichle, who had a blood-alcohol level of 0.07 percent. Authorities said Reichle, as a 17-year-old driver, was legally impaired by law and also would have faced charges if he had survived.

Defense attorney Stephen LaMagna of Garden City said at the time that Gloe’s actions “were borne from youthful ignorance” and not those of a hardened criminal.