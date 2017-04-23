Suffolk County police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run crash in Central Islip early Sunday in which a man was killed.
Police did not release the name of the victim.
According to Major Case Investigations Unit detectives, the crash happened about 4:25 a.m. when an adult male was crossing Suffolk Avenue near Applegate Drive and was struck by an eastbound vehicle that fled the scene.
The victim was transported to Southside Hospital in Bay Shore where he was pronounced dead, police said.
No details were immediately available.
Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact Suffolk County police at 800-200-TIPS.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.