Manhattan federal prosecutors on Tuesday announced charges against three former NYPD cops for taking bribes from three “expediters” to grease the wheels for gun licenses in schemes that included favorable treatment on some Nassau County licenses.

Former NYPD Sgt. David Villanueva, one defendant named in the charges, took thousands in bribes from a lawyer to both give favored treatment to NYPD applicants and also use contacts at the Nassau Police Department to get expedited treatment on at least eight licenses there, the charges say.

Villanueva, of Valley Stream, charged in June in a bribe-taking scheme involving licenses for an Orthodox community-patrol group in Brooklyn, secretly pleaded guilty and has been cooperating with the government, according to Tuesday’s filings.

No one from the Nassau police department was named or charged with being in on the schemes.

One complaint filed Tuesday charges John Chambers, a lawyer and former Brooklyn prosecutor, with providing bribes to Villanueva ranging from sports tickets and memorabilia and an $8,000 Paul Picot watch to meals and cash to provide help on NYPD and Nassau license applications from clients.

Another charges Gaetano Valastro, a former NYPD cop and Queens gun shop owner, with paying bribes for help on licenses to former cops Paul Dean, an NYPD license division lieutenant, and Robert Espinel, a license division officer. Dean and Espinel both retired in January 2016, the charges said.

The government also released the superseding information that Villanueva secretly pleaded guilty to, and a separate information against Frank Soohoo, a license expediter who secretly pleaded guilty to paying bribes and has also been cooperating. Soohoo paid for vacations to the Bahamas and Mexico in return for help on license applications.

Federal officials and NYPD Commissioner James O’Neill are scheduled to appear at an 11 a.m. news conference.