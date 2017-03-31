A Hempstead Town Board member was arrested Friday morning on income tax evasion and wire fraud charges, federal prosecutors said.

Edward Ambrosino, 52, a member of the board since 2003, surrendered at an FBI office in Melville, accompanied by his lawyer.

He will be arraigned Friday afternoon before Judge Joanna Seybert at federal court in Central Islip, acting U.S. Attorney Bridget M. Rohde said.

Ambrosino, a resident of North Valley Stream, faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted on the most serious charges, which includes wire fraud, tax evasion, making and subscribing false tax corporate tax returns, and failing to file a return or pay taxes, Rohde said.

The indictment alleges that Ambrosino defrauded his law firm by diverting $800,000 of $1.3 million in legal fees between 2013 and 2015 into a private corporation and bank account instead of giving them to the firm.

According to a biography on the town’s website, Ambrosino is of counsel to Rivkin Radler, where Edward Mangano had worked before becoming Nassau county executive.

The $1.3 million in fees came from the Nassau County Industrial Development Agency, the county’s Local Economic Assistance Corporation and other clients, the indictment said.

He was also accused in the indictment of not paying taxes in 2013 on $315,000 in funds he diverted from his law firm to the corporate account he had created for his corporation, Vanderbilt Consulting Group Inc.

Ambrosino “defrauded his former employer and committed a variety of tax offenses,” Rohde said in a statement.

“Today’s indictment is a reminder of the obvious: that public officials are not exempt from paying their fair share of taxes and otherwise complying with the laws of the United States, just like any other citizen,” she said.

Dennis Lemke, Ambrosino’s defense attorney, acknowledged his client’s arrest Friday morning.

“I believe the case revolves around Mr. Ambrosino’s tax returns that he has already amended,” Lemke said. “If he was ‘Ed Public’ rather than ‘Ed Politician’ ” we wouldn’t be in this situation.

Newsday reported last year that as general counsel to the IDA, he earned $1.5 million in fees from 2010 through early 2016, records show.

Ambrosino also served as counsel to Mangano in 2012 and 2013.

Hempstead Town spokesman Michael Deery declined to comment. He said the town has “not received a letter of resignation” from Ambrosino.

With William Murphy, John Valenti and Celeste Hadrick