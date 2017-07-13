An Oceanside doctor is among 10 people charged in what the U.S. Department of Justice called a “national health care fraud takedown” Thursday, with authorities saying the 10 illegally billed Medicare and Medicaid more than $125 million.
The case against Dr. Abraham Demoz, 57, and four other health care professionals involved a “fraud conspiracy” in Brooklyn and Queens that billed Medicare for about $100 million, the DOJ said in a statement.
The case is part of a series of health care fraud cases announced Thursday that involved charges being brought against 412 defendants nationwide for what the DOJ and the Medicare Fraud Strike Force said were schemes involving about $1.3 billion in fraudulent claims.
According to the indictment, Demoz; Staten Island physical therapist Wael Bakry, 45; occupational therapist Victor Genkin, 48, of Brooklyn; Mayura Kanekar, 42, an occupational therapist from Bayside, Queens; and chiropractor Alexander Khavash, 40, of Parkland, Florida, conspired “to commit health care and wire fraud” with “related tax charges” by paying “illegal kickbacks” for the referral of patients to their clinics, who “in turn, subjected themselves to purported physical and occupational therapy and other services,” authorities said.
Demoz, Bakry and Kanekar were all arrested on July 10 and were arraigned be U.S. Magistrate Judge Vera M. Scanlon at the federal court in Brooklyn.
