Two Central Islip men were arrested by Suffolk police and FBI agents in connection with the armed robberies of six 7-Eleven stores in Suffolk County in the past four months, officials said Friday.

Tyquan Dudley, 18, and Terrence Hunt, 22, were taken into custody after their getaway car in the latest robbery crashed early Thursday during a police pursuit, according to a criminal complaint filed Friday by Eastern District federal prosecutors.

The men were ordered detained Friday in federal court in Central Islip.

Cash taken in the robberies from the store registers ranged from “a few hundred to several thousand dollars,” according to the affidavit filed in the Central Islip court. Also taken in some of the robberies were tobacco products and one victim’s pocketbook.

The men were not required to enter a plea before U.S. Magistrate Anne Shields, and their attorneys did not offer a bail package.

They both were charged with conspiracy to interfere with interstate commerce and brandishing a weapon during a crime of violence. Dudley and Hunt could each face more than twenty years in prison if convicted.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Hunt admitted he took part in all six robberies between Dec. 20 and Thursday, according to the affidavit.

Dudley admitted he took part in the last two robberies — one in Islandia, the other in Islip on Thursday, the complaint said.

Federal officials said the six robberies were: Dec. 20, 4:23 a.m., Portion Road, Holbrook; Jan. 11, 1:18 a.m., Peconic Street, Ronkonkoma; Jan. 11, 3:45 a.m., Montauk Highway, East Islip; Jan. 17, 4:59 a.m., Suffolk Avenue, Central Islip; April 13, 12:15 a.m., Old Nichols Road, Islandia; and April 13, 1:04 a.m. Union Boulevard, Islip.

Dudley’s attorney, federal public defender Randi Chavis declined to comment afterward, as did Hunt’s attorney Peter Brill, of Hauppauge, and Eastern District prosecutor Artie McConnell.

A number of Dudley’s relatives and friends who were in court also declined to comment.