A Valley Stream man arrested in February in a child pornography case after he was caught posing as a teenage boy online to meet a 14-year-old girl at a mall now faces federal charges, officials said.

David M. Murillo, 31, is scheduled for arraignment Monday in Central Islip federal district court, prosecutors said.

Details of the charges were offered by a Nassau County police detective — who is also an FBI task force officer — in a complaint against Murillo filed March 27 in U.S. District Court.

Murillo’s attorney, Stuart Austin of Garden City, was not immediately available for comment Monday.

John Marzulli, a spokesman for the U.S. Attorney’s Eastern District, said in a telephone interview Monday before the arraignment that a separate case against Murillo presented by the state is still going forward.

“There is a separate still open case in state court,” Marzulli said. But he said it is also being brought to federal court because “his alleged conduct is a federal crime.”

The federal complaint says that Murillo was arrested on Feb. 28 after Nassau County police were contacted that day by the girl’s family to tell them about Murillo, who online had pretended to be 17 years old. It says he “enticed and coerced” the victim to take sexually explicit photographs of herself and then send them to him with her smartphone, and he sent similar pictures to her.

Murillo used the name “Dave Michaels” while posing as a high school junior to communicate with the girl through such social media as Instagram and Snapchat, and the girl informed him that she was 14, the complaint adds.

The girl’s mother learned of the communication between the two and saw several sexually explicit text messages, the complaint says. She then began posing as her daughter to communicate with Murillo and arrange a face-to-face meeting at the Broadway Mall in Hicksville.

After the girl’s mother met Murillo and he identified himself as “Dave,” she called Nassau County police, and an officer found several images of child pornography on Murillo’s iPod Touch and he was arrested, the complaint says.

Some of the images, as well as video recordings, that were seized depicted “sexually explicit conduct by minors, including minors that appear to me to be as young as five years old,” the FBI and Nassau County police officer says in the complaint.

Murillo faces federal charges of enticing a minor to create child pornography and possession of child pornography.

At the state level he faces five felony counts of possessing a sexual performance by a child and one misdemeanor count of endangering the welfare of a child. Bail was set at $265,000.

When Murillo was arrested he was on probation in connection with a 2006 incident during which Murillo and three other Long Island men were arrested for using internet chat rooms to seek a sexual relationship with a detective who was posing as a 13-year-old girl.