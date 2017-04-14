This story was reported by Sarah Armaghan, Nicole Fuller, Robert E. Kessler, Chau Lam, Mark Morales and David Olson.

The remaining two young men of four found brutally slain in a Central Islip park this week in what police said was an apparent MS-13 gang-related killing were identified by their family Friday as a Brentwood teen and his cousin who had been visiting from Florida.

Michael Banegas, 18, of Brentwood, and Jefferson Villalobos, 18, of Pompano, Florida, were among the four bodies found in the park Wednesday night, their families said.

Villalobos had been visiting Banegas and had arrived on Long Island with his sister, father and grandmother last Friday, said Yensy Fuentes, a cousin of both the men.

It was the Villalobos’ second trip to New York, and he and his family was planning to leave on Monday, said his aunt, Marleni Villalobos of Pompano.

“He wanted to accompany my mom, and look what happened,” she said.

Fuentes, 20, of Pompano, said the family last saw the two on Tuesday night at 9 p.m., when they left saying they were going to go play soccer.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Both Michael Banegas and Jefferson Villalobos came from Santa Rita, Yoro, Honduras, where their grandparents still live, Fuentes said.

“In our country, gang violence is very common,” she said. “When they want you to be part of a gang, they’ll hurt you or they’ll kill you if you said no.”

The other two victims have been identified by their families as Jorge Tigre, 18, of Bellport and Justin Llivicura, 16, of East Patchogue.

Fuentes said police told her family Wednesday evening that Banegas and Villalobos were among the dead. She, along with Villalobos’ mother, sister, and aunt drove to Long Island from Florida as soon as they heard the news.

Fuentes and her family went to the park Friday morning to lay flowers and crosses at the site where the bodies were discovered.

“It just gives us peace in our hearts, and makes us feel better,” she explained.

Suffolk police have not officially released the identities of the victims. The families of Tigre and Justin said police had told them the young men were found murdered at the park.

The discovery of the bodies prompted Suffolk County’s top cop Thursday to declare war on MS-13, a violent street gang believed to behind a spate of slayings in the Brentwood area.

Meanwhile, a graphic video purportedly depicting the dead bodies was sent Thursday to Justin’s girlfriend; the teenager’s family said the video showed their son to be among the bodies.

Suffolk police did not immediately comment on the video. But in a news conference Thursday afternoon, Suffolk Police Commissioner Timothy Sini called the slayings “a stark reminder that we are in the midst of a war.”

advertisement | advertise on newsday

“We’re going to continue that war,” Sini said, standing across the street from where the four bodies were found Wednesday night.

The victims had “significant trauma” to their bodies, Sini said.

Police discovered the victims about 8 p.m. Wednesday, several hundred feet south of a soccer field in a park bounded by Clayton Street and Lowell Avenue. But Sini would not say how police were alerted to the crime scene.

The four were apparently killed with a “sharp or edged instrument,” he said. Although the commissioner said investigators “have not ruled out other possibilities at this point,” he added that the manner of the slayings was “consistent with the modus operandi of MS-13.”

Sources familiar with the investigation said the bodies were mutilated, worked over with both blunt and sharpened weapons, presumably bats and machetes.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Sini said the exact date and time of the killings won’t be released publicly, but that the four homicides occurred at the same time “within the past few days” at the park.

Just before 9 a.m. Friday, four Town of Islip Park Department employees were busy washing a section of a paved trail where the four bodies were found.

The section of trail is located at the southwest corner of the park, said Town Parks Commissioner Tom Owens, who was at the scene supervising the cleanup efforts. The trail can be accessed from an opening in the fence on Lowell Avenue, just a short distance from East Chestnut Street.

“They went through the fence to get back here, unfortunately,” said Owens.

Blanca Zhicat and Marcelo Llivicura said their son’s girlfriend was sent a video of the bodies and in it they recognized their son, who was wearing the same clothes as when they last saw him Tuesday night. He had said he was going to a party in Manhattan.

When the girlfriend got the video Thursday afternoon, she alerted the parents, and they said they called the police.

Justin was reported as a missing person to Suffolk police on Wednesday at 7:08 p.m., and the investigation began “within three minutes,” police said.

On Friday morning, two friends of Justin’s family sat in the living room of the family’s light-yellow house in East Patchogue near an altar the family had created in the teenager’s honor.

Four tall glass candles — two with the image of the Virgin of Guadalupe, one with Jesus, the other clear — sat on a white tablecloth in front of a framed photo of a then-10-year-old Justin.

“He was a good person,” Marcelo Llivicura said in Spanish. “He never got into gangs, never smoked. From what I saw here, I never saw anything bad.”

Llivicura said his son loved listening to traditional Ecuadorean music and working on his white Scion, which was still parked in the driveway Friday. He also enjoyed playing and talking with his three sisters, ages 4, 12 and 19.

“He was very laid-back,” he said.

Llivicura paused as photos of his son and Tigre flashed onto his television screen during a News 12 Long Island report on the murders.

“There he is,” Llivicura said in Spanish, before briefly switching to English to softly say, “The blue shirt.”

A Suffolk County medical examiner's truck removes a body from a park near the Central Islip Recreation Center on Thursday, April 13, 2017. Four bodies were found in a wooded area, police said. Photo Credit: James Carbone A Suffolk County medical examiner's truck removes a body from a park near the Central Islip Recreation Center on Thursday, April 13, 2017. Four bodies were found in a wooded area, police said. Photo Credit: James Carbone

They said they often keep the television on to see if there are updates on the case.

Marcelo Llivicura’s brother-in-law, José Yanza, 48, said in Spanish that his nephew “was very respectful, very well-mannered.”

Yanza said Justin volunteered to help not only around his own home, but at Yanza’s, which is nearby in East Patchogue and where the teen would come a few days a week to socialize with Yanza’s two daughters and son

“When someone was doing something, he always liked to help — in the kitchen, with work, cleaning the house, everything,” Yanza said.

Family was paramount, he said.

“I can’t say anything bad about him,” he said. “He never did anything wrong.”

Relatives of Tigre said police told them he is among the dead. Tigre’s brother, William Tigre, 21, of Bellport, told reporters that he got a call from a friend at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday saying his brother was injured and at the park.

“He told me my brother was hurt. . . . He just told me, ‘quick your brother was there. I saw him there, and you’ve got to go there,’ ” William Tigre said.

Tigre said he spoke to investigators at the scene, but he did not get any information from them.

Jorge Tigre had been reported missing to Suffolk police at 3:28 p.m. Wednesday and police began searching for him at 3:36 p.m., police said Thursday.

On Friday, Tigre’s loved ones huddled together at the family’s home, incredulous that the young man — an aspiring police officer — was gone.

Tigre’s mother, Bertha Ullaguari, 43, sat on her living room cough and wailed as she recanted the horrors of coming to grips with how her son will never come home again.

“He was my beautiful boy. Why did they kill him? My god, why?” said Ullaguari. “What an injustice. Disgraceful.”

Tigre, one of six children, was remembered by his family as a jovial kid, always looking to play with his family.

The teen, an honor roll senior at Bellport High School, played with his siblings, whether it was soccer or just running around. Tigre would often help out around the house, doing the dishes or cleaning the bathroom, always with a smile on his face, his mother said. Tigre talked often about his dreams of becoming a police officer or following a career in criminal justice.

“He was a good brother. He was good to me. He always made me laugh,” said his sister, Monica Tigre, 20. “He always got along with everyone. It didn’t matter if someone did him wrong, he was still good.”

Tigre’s family said he had at least one friend who was a member of the MS-13 gang, but they didn’t think much of it until the September slayings of two teenage girls in Brentwood.

Tigre distanced himself from anyone at school associated with MS-13, but his family said the gang had started targeting him.

“Almost every day they would flatten his tires. He always had to go get his car fixed because they would always ruin it at school,” his sister said. “He never wanted to say anything to my mother. He was scared of getting hurt.”

On Thursday, Sini announced a $25,000 “fast cash reward” — to be paid within 72 hours and in conjunction with Suffolk Crime Stoppers — for information leading to the arrest of whomever committed the killings, and stressed that the department is working closely with the FBI to solve the case.

FBI spokeswoman Amy Thoreson said the FBI’s Long Island Gang Task Force is working with Suffolk police on the investigation.

“The recent gang violence in the area is the Long Island Gang Task Force’s number one priority, and we are asking anyone with information about what happened to contact us at 631-501-8600,” Thoreson said in a statement.

The discovery comes six weeks after more than a half-dozen members of MS-13 — the violent street gang with ties to El Salvador — were charged in the killings of Brentwood teens Kayla Cuevas, 16, and Nisa Mickens, 15, and an MS-13 member, Jose Peña-Hernandez, 18, officials said.

Sources said MS-13 members are under intense pressure under the gang’s violent anti-social code to “put in work” — that is, to kill those perceived as rivals, such as members of other gangs or people believed to have disrespected the gang. Refusal to “put in work,” according to the sources, can result in the reluctant gang member being targeted for death for defying the gang code.

And increasing the pressure for violence, there are large numbers of gang members newly arrived on Long Island, mainly from El Salvador, who have yet to prove themselves unless they engage in violence, the sources said.

The killings of the Brentwood girls, who were found beaten with bats and machetes, and the discovery of several sets of skeletal remains of other young victims, shocked the community and prompted Suffolk police to conduct a monthslong sweep, resulting in more than 125 arrests on state charges, aimed at wiping out the street gang and gaining intelligence.

Sini said Thursday that investigators would continue with strategies, including concentrating on intelligence, that have been working to tamp down gang activity in an “all-hands-on-deck” assault. He added cops also would deploy new strategies that would not be publicly revealed.

“No doubt, we’ve made tremendous progress, we’ve solved several murders, including Nisa and Kayla. We’ve made hundreds of arrests,” Sini said. “But this is a long-term war. And make no mistake about it, it’s a war.”