An Islip Terrace man faces life in prison without parole after a Suffolk grand jury indicted him on an upgraded charge of first-degree murder in the strangulation of his wife in May.

Steven Strub, 39, pleaded not guilty to the charge of killing his wife, Rachelle Weeks-Strub, 40. State Supreme Court Justice Mark Cohen ordered Strub held on bail of $750,000 cash or $1.5 million bond.

At the arraignment in Riverhead, Assistant District Attorney Elizabeth Creighton said the couple were estranged and that Strub used a “ruse” to talk his way into Weeks-Strub’s apartment. Then he strangled her, dragged her to another room, and had sex with her while she was dead or dying, Creighton said.

DNA evidence establishes this took place, Creighton said after the arraignment.

Those actions support the first-degree murder charge, which accuses Strub of killing Weeks-Strub while in the course of an attempted rape, Creighton said.

Defense attorney Christopher Cassar of Huntington said his client is innocent, the couple wasn’t estranged and that any confession he made to police after his arrest last month was the result of being worn down “physically and emotionally.”

Cassar said the couple remained very much in love, but were living apart so they could both tackle their addictions to opioids. Cassar said he believed Weeks-Strub had been threatened recently by her drug dealer.

Creighton said Strub killed his wife for a simple reason that had nothing to do with their drug problems.

“She was moving on with her life, and obviously without him,” Creighton said. “He just wouldn’t accept it.”