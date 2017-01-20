A Flanders man is charged with raping two girls, ages 6 and 7, Southampton Town Police said Friday.
The arrest of the man, 26, comes after a 10-week investigation that included Suffolk County Child Protective Services and the Southampton Town Police community response unit.
Newsday is withholding the name of the suspect to protect the identity of the victims.
He is charged with two counts of first-degree rape and is scheduled to be arraigned Friday in Southampton Town Justice Court.
