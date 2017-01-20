A former Navy SEAL from Hampton Bays was convicted Friday of aggravated sexual abuse in a case that started after naval investigators discovered videos on his cellphone of the assault, Suffolk prosecutors said.

After a two-week trial, a Suffolk jury took less than an hour to find Dylann Flynn, 24, guilty of two counts of third-degree aggravated sexual abuse, prosecutors said. Flynn posted a $25,000 cash bail and is scheduled to be sentenced March 20.

Flynn’s attorney, Michael Brown of Central Islip, said his client will appeal.

The case started after Flynn had to turn over his cellphone to the Naval Criminal Investigative Service, which was looking into Flynn on an unrelated issue in Florida, prosecutors said.

Authorities found five video clips from June 30, 2014, showing Flynn and a friend, Timothy Wheeler, sexually abusing a naked and unconscious woman lying in bed, Suffolk prosecutors said.

“They sexually abused her while filming her, laughing and joking about what they were doing,” according to a release from the district attorney’s office.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Brown argued that Flynn was videotaping Wheeler and did not sexually abuse the woman, an incident that occurred in the Hampton Bays house where she lived at the time.

“He was serving and defending our nation, and he was on leave and he was drunk and obviously made a poor decision in the sense that he was there and he videotaped,” Brown said.

The Navy dismissed the Florida case against Flynn but gave him an other-than-honorable discharge because of the Suffolk case, the attorney said. He now works at his father’s construction business, the attorney said.

Wheeler has pleaded guilty in October to the same charges and is scheduled to be sentenced Jan. 30.