A lawyer for former Senate Republican leader Dean Skelos told three appeals judges on Thursday that he deserved a new trial on corruption charges based on a more demanding standard adopted by the U.S. Supreme Court but faced skeptical questions from the panel.

“The question is can a man be deprived of his liberty when the jury was not given the proper instruction,” said Alexandra Shapiro, a lawyer for one-time Albany power broker Skelos, convicted of doing legislative favors in return for jobs and money for his son Adam.

Skelos was convicted in 2015 of favors ranging from setting up meetings and calling local officials to backing legislation for three companies that hired Adam, but the Supreme Court ruled last year that a “quid pro quo” bribery scheme had to involve a formal exercise of official power.

Although Skelos’ jury considered alternatives that wouldn’t qualify under the new standard, two judges suggested that evidence he backed actual legislation for a malpractice company, a real estate company and a technology company was so strong that a conviction was inevitable.

“It’s inconceivable the jury said we have reasonable doubt on that but instead are convicting on the meeting,” said the head of the 2d U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals panel, Judge Reena Raggi. “What’s the reason we should even consider that plausible?”

“In each of these schemes, there was a legislative act at the end of the day,” said Judge Alvin Hellerstein.

Dean Skelos, 69, and Adam Skelos, 34, both of Rockville Centre, were convicted of using Dean’s clout to squeeze Physicians’ Reciprocal Insurers, a Roslyn malpractice firm, New Hyde Park developer Glenwood Management, and Nassau County storm water contractor AbTech Industries.

The senator and Adam were sentenced to 5 and 6-1/2 year prison terms, respectively, but both have stayed out due to legal questions raised by the Supreme Court case. Sheldon Silver, former state Assembly speaker, also has an appeal of his corruption conviction pending based on that decision.

The government acknowledged that their summations and jury instructions at the Skelos trial defined an “official act” that could be the subject of a bribe too broadly. “We went too far,” said prosecutor Thomas McKay.

But he argued the “brazen” nature of the schemes — Adam blew off work at the insurer, which needed regular legislation from the Senate — was what persuaded jurors. “Because of the overwhelming evidence you can find the jury convicted on the basis of undisputed acts,” he said.

Robert Culp, Adam’s lawyer, argued that his client’s conviction should be reversed because there was no evidence he actually knew of any legislative acts his dad was taking to secure work for Adam.

Hellerstein expressed surprise at the claim that jurors, like Adam, couldn’t deduce what was going on.

“What do you think Adam had in his mind when his Dad got him a job?” the judge asked. “His Dad happens to be majority leader of the Senate. You don’t think that’s in Adam’s mind?”