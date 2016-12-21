Suffolk County police and Crime Stoppers said Wednesday they are looking for a group of teenagers who damaged a vacant store in Lindenhurst last month.

Three to four teens entered the former Waldbaum’s supermarket at 50 W. Hoffman Ave. between Nov. 26 and Nov. 28, damaging glass refrigeration doors, glass countertops, windows, an entrance door and office equipment, police said.

The teens also poured paint on the floors and walls and sprayed fire extinguishers throughout the store, police said.

Overall, there was about $40,000 in damages.

Anyone with more information can call Crime Stoppers at 800-220-8477. All information will be kept confidential.

