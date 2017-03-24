Police said they suspect “foul play” in the death of a man found in a home on Iroquois Avenue in Farmingville.
Officers responded to the home, just off Adirondack Drive about 8:30 p.m. Thursday, a Suffolk County police spokeswoman said.
“We do believe foul play, yes,” Det. Lt. Kevin Beyrer, commanding officer of the department’s homicide squad, said at the scene. “We believe he lived alone.”
Beyrer said a friend of the dead man had a key to the home and let police in.
