Fifth Squad detectives are looking for a masked knife-wielding bandit who took cash from a Franklin Square gas station Monday, Nassau County police said.
The suspect entered the Exxon station at 1111 Hempstead Tpke. at about 9:45 p.m. and demanded money from the clerk.
He took an undisclosed amount of cash from the register and then ran off south on Scherer Boulevard.
No injuries...
Log in
Optimum Online customers get unlimited digital access
There's more to the story! Subscribe now.
Get unlimited digital access $14.99 A MONTH
Join Now
To continue reading, Newsday subscribers log in
To continue reading, Newsday subscribers log in or register
Fifth Squad detectives are looking for a masked knife-wielding bandit who took cash from a Franklin Square gas station Monday, Nassau County police said.
The suspect entered the Exxon station at 1111 Hempstead Tpke. at about 9:45 p.m. and demanded money from the clerk.
He took an undisclosed amount of cash from the register and then ran off south on Scherer Boulevard.
No injuries were reported.
Police said the suspect wore all black and was in his 20s.
Anyone with more information can call Crime Stoppers at 800-244-8477. All information will be kept confidential.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.