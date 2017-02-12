A Franklin Square man has been arrested in connection with the Saturday night robbery of a gas station in the hamlet, police said.
No injuries were reported.
According to a report from the Nassau police Fifth Precinct, the robbery happened at 9:20 p.m. at an Exxon gas station on Hempstead Turnpike.
Police said Nicholas Piorkowski, 19, of Russell Street, wearing a black ski mask, demanded the clerk give him money by threatening to hurt him. The clerk complied, giving the suspect an undisclosed amount of cash.
Piorkowski then fled and was seen getting into a car by a witness who provided police with the license plate number, authorities said.
After an investigation, the vehicle was located parked in front of Piorkowski’s house and he was arrested as he got out of the car, police said. They added he was found to have two glassine envelopes of heroin in his possession during his arrest processing.
Piorkowski is charged with robbery and criminal possession of a controlled substance. He is scheduled for arraignment Sunday at First District Court in Hempstead.
