A mugging in Franklin Square was foiled Monday when the victim ran away from his armed assailant, Nassau police said.
A male with a knife ordered a man, 21, to empty his pockets, but when the victim ran off instead, the suspect did not follow, police said.
The crime happened about 10:30 a.m. on Franklin Street by Hempstead Turnpike, police said. No injuries were reported, police said.
The suspect had short hair or may have been bald, was bearded and wore a dark shirt and bluejeans, police said.
Fifth Precinct detectives ask anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 800-244-8477.
