Frederick Ippolito, former Town of Oyster Bay commissioner, was sentenced Wednesday to 2 years and 3 months in prison in a tax evasion case.

Before handing down the sentence, U.S. District Judge Leonard Wexler repeated his criticism of Ippolito and town officials for not recognizing that Ippolito’s dealings with a paving contractor were a clear conflict of interest.

“It’s a total conflict,” Wexler said. “Any kid would know that.”

Speaking of the relationship between all parties, the judge said, “What’s going on in the town . . . something is corrupt.”

Ippolito, 77, of Syosset, pleaded guilty in January to evading taxes in connection with $2 million in outside consulting fees he received while working as the town’s planning and development commissioner. The money came from Carlo Lizza & Sons, a paving contractor that did business with the town, as well as from the Lizza family trust, according to federal prosecutors.

Wexler had postponed the sentencing twice, once in July and once in August, saying he was not satisfied with the explanations he had been given as to whether the consultant payments to Ippolito influenced town decisions in awarding paving contracts and what role Ippolito had in awarding the contracts. |

At sentencing Wednesday, Wexler said it’s true the Ippolito informed the town board of ethics about his arrangement with the contractor and the family trust but the board included three lawyers who worked for the town. Those board members should have recognized the conflict of interest, the judge said.

Wexler also said town board minutes in 2012 indicated that “the defendant played a key role in the Lizza negotiations” with the town involving two properties.

Ippolito had worked full time for the contractor and the trust, earning $60,000 per year, the judge said. Wexler said if there was no conflict of interest when he became a town commissioner in 2009, then why was Ippolito getting $300,000 to $400,000 a year as a part-time consultant for Lizza.

In postponing Ippolito’s sentencing twice, Wexler had said that if he does not get satisfactory explanations, he was considering giving Ippolito the maximum sentence, which is 5 years in prison.

As part of a plea bargain Ippolito made in January in admitting guilt to tax evasion, he faced a sentence of 18 to 24 months in prison. But while they rarely do so, a federal judge can choose not to honor a plea deal.

At sentencing Wednesday, Wexler said he was going beyond the plea deal only by three months because if he had gone beyond that Ippolito had the right to appeal.

In addition to the sentence of 2 years and 3 months, the judge also sentenced Ippolito to 3 years of supervised release and ordered him to pay nearly $550,000 in restitution.

“While certainly we are gratified that the court did not largely enhance the sentence we are concerned with the manner in which the court arrived at the sentence,” Ippolito’s attorney Brian Griffin, of Garden City, said after the hearing. “The sentencing record clearly indicated the court sentenced Mr. Ippolito largely on the basis of the actions or inactions of others.”

Federal prosecutors Catherine Mirabile and Raymond Tierney, who handled the case, declined to comment.

U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District Robert Capers said the sentence “reinforces that no one is immune from the laws of the United States.”

“The defendant’s position as an influential official within a local municipality did not exempt him from paying his fair share of taxes, just like any other citizen,” Capers said. “He has now been held accountable for his actions.”

Griffin has said that one potential conflict that Ippolito may have been perceived as being involved in — centering on two Hicksville parcels of Lizza-owned land on which two asphalt plants had stood — ended up benefiting the town and its citizens.

As reported in Newsday, that case involved Ippolito helping negotiate the rezoning of one Lizza property and the purchase by the town of another nearby Lizza property. One property was to be turned into a senior citizens complex, the other into parkland. Neither project was ever finished.

Griffin has said that Ippolito received no money from the Lizzas for his role in that negotiation.