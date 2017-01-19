Narcotics Vice Squad detectives investigating a nonfatal heroin overdose in Freeport were able to arrange a buy from the victim’s supplier Wednesday, leading to the arrests of two men, Nassau County police said.
Police arrested Anthony Fore, 29, of Fenimore Avenue, Uniondale, and Hyson Mency, 40, of Sycamore Avenue, Hempstead, during a “prearranged meeting” in Freeport at 7:30 p.m. Detectives also seized 66 glassine envelopes containing heroin as well as a black bag containing cocaine and another bag containing crack cocaine in the process, police said.
Fore was charged with three counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance. Mency was charged with three counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
Police did not release details about the overdose, but said that as a result of their investigation detectives obtained information about the supplier of the heroin — leading to police making arrangements for a buy.
Fore and Mency are scheduled for arraignment Thursday in First District Court in Hempstead.
