A honking horn sounded by a passing motorist disrupted the kidnapping attempt of a 12-year-old Tuesday evening in Freeport, police said.
The male victim was walking north on North Brookside Avenue about 5:04 p.m. when a man came up behind him and put his hand over his mouth, police said.
As the victim struggled, a passing driver honked the horn and the attacker fled south, police said.
The attacker was described as being in his 30s and wearing a green jacket and jeans.
Police said they did not know if the youth was targeted and that area schools have been notified.
Detectives asked anyone with information on the case to call Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 800-244-8477.
