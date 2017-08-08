A Long Island man pleaded guilty to extortion in federal court in Brooklyn on Tuesday for using threats to shake down construction companies as the business manager for a paving union local that the government says is tied to the Gambino crime family.

Roland Bedwell, 57, of Freeport, the business manager of Local 175 of the United Plant and Production Workers, faces 51 to 63 months in prison under federal sentencing guidelines after he admitted he intimidated a nonunion contractor to hire workers from his local on a job in Queens.

“I knew my actions were wrong and illegal and I am sorry, your honor,” Bedwell, who has been detained since he was charged last year, told U.S. District Judge Nicholas Garaufis.

Bedwell pleaded to one of three plots in which he was accused of leaning on the Gambino links of the union, blocking job sites, assaulting workers and threatening owners to channel work to Local 175, including one paving job at a Capital One bank branch in Howard Beach and another at LaGuardia Airport.

The guilty plea involved disruptions and threats at multiple sites of a construction company owned by an individual identified as John Doe 2, who wore a wire on Bedwell after company trucks were vandalized and recorded him bragging how he cost owners who didn’t go along “a tremendous amount of money.”

In a June 2013 conversation, prosecutors said in court filings, Bedwell said he had a crew of 15 ex-military men on the street prepared to use violence to get their way.

“The animals that I got on the streets now don’t care either,” he told John Doe 2. “They’re sick, don’t forget. And I’m not lying to you. 15 of them. Out of the 15 there’s about 95 years of military service there. And they’re pretty good at what they do. But they did six months in jail, they’d laugh at that too.”

Prosecutors said he also name-dropped the union’s ties to alleged Gambino family captain Salvatore Franco and his son, saying they “take care of all the problems” and implying that his connections made him untouchable.

“I don’t know how I don’t have any felonies against me,” he said.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Garaufis scheduled Bedwell’s sentencing for Nov. 2.