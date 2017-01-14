A second man charged in the April stabbing death of a Freeport man outside a Hempstead bar was held without bail at his arraignment Saturday morning, Nassau County police said.
Jorge Poshon, 29, was arrested Friday at his Freeport home on Ray Street and charged with second-degree murder in the death of Rolando Cruz, 39, also of Freeport, police said.
Poshon pleaded not guilty at his arraignment Saturday in First District Court in Hempstead. He was ordered to return to court Wednesday.
Cruz was killed after an argument outside El Nuevo bar on Fulton Avenue about 1:10 a.m. April 10, police said. Investigators at the time said three unidentified men were involved in the stabbing of Cruz, who was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead less than a half-hour after the attack.
In September, police made the first arrest in the case, charging William Lopez, 34, of Hempstead with second-degree murder. Lopez pleaded not guilty and was remanded, according to online court records. He is due back in court Feb. 2.
Prosecutors said Poshon had lived in Nassau County for about a dozen years doing construction work, but the Guatemalan native fled to Maryland after the April stabbing.
The investigation remains open as police search for a third suspect, a police spokeswoman said.
With Sarah Armaghan
