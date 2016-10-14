A fugitive gang member whose face is almost covered in tattoos and is wanted in two states was arrested Thursday night in West Islip after he crashed his vehicle into a wall and then ran, Suffolk County police said.
Jeremy Jones, 26, of West Islip, is wanted by the Dimmit County Sheriff’s Office in Texas on a drug-related charge and by the Mississippi Department of Corrections on a parole violation, the police said Friday in a statement.
His facial tattoos, all dark gray, include MS-13, the name of one of the most fearsome international gangs, emblazoned across his forehead, and “Jungle Nation” across his cheeks.See alsoRecent LI mug shotsDataLI crime stats
While looking for Jones, Suffolk officers spotted him on Norma Avenue at 9:25 p.m. The fugitive drove his vehicle into a retaining wall and then fled, only to be caught a short time later, police said.
He was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance, reckless driving, leaving the scene of an accident with property damage, resisting arrest, unlawful possession of marijuana and being a fugitive from justice.
Jones’ arraignment was scheduled for Friday at the First District Court in Central Islip, the police said.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.