Suffolk police found another set of skeletal remains in Brentwood Wednesday and FBI agents and federal prosecutors believe an extremely violent group of MS-13 gang members may be responsible for that killing and those of two teenaged girls found beaten to death last week, according to sources familiar with the investigation.

One of those gang members is being held on federal charges connected to an unrelated case of violence. But the sources said the gang member may be involved in one or more of the recent Brentwood killings, including a fourth set of remains found Friday. He has not been charged in connection with those deaths.

The arrest papers and the charges are under seal. The gang member, who was not identified, was arrested several days ago, the sources said.

The set of remains discovered in Brentwood on Wednesday afternoon is that of a 17-year-old boy who was killed, the sources said. No other information was known about that victim, according to the sources.

The first remains found Friday were identified Wednesday by police as Oscar Acosta, 19, who had gone missing May 2. Suffolk police said he was a homicide victim.

Acosta’s family declined comment Wednesday.

Earlier Wednesday at a briefing, Suffolk Police Commissioner Timothy Sini had said there was a “violent known gang member in custody” but he wouldn’t identify the person or say whether he is being charged in connection with the killings.

Sini said of Acosta: “The evidence indicates that he is a victim of violence and we are treating that as a homicide,” said Sini.

The second set of remains was discovered Wednesday in an industrial area a few miles from the location of the suspected gang killings of Brentwood teens Nisa Mickens, 15, and Kayla Cuevas, 16, whose bodies were found badly beaten last week.

Brentwood High School Principal Richard Loeschner said that Acosta was a student at Brentwood High School’s Ross Center at the time of his disappearance but he could not immediately provide details of his enrollment.

Loeschner said he had just attended the wakes for the two girls earlier Wednesday. “It’s been a rough week. I feel terrible,” he said.

“The district is still shocked by the news of the two girls that we have to mourn this week, and this news is another shocker to the district. We are actively working with Suffolk police to provide any information that can assist with the investigation,” said Felix Adeyeye, a spokesman for the district, who said security has been heightened throughout the district, particularly at the high school.

The first set of remains were found in a wooded area west of Emjay Boulevard, east of Sagtikos Parkway, and north of the Long Island Rail Road tracks, police said, and they had been taken to the office of the Suffolk County medical examiner.

“The Suffolk Police Department stands with the Brentwood community,” said Sini. “We are going to do everything in our power to get to the bottom of these murders and...everything in our power to decimate gangs” .

Wednesday, throngs of officers, some using shovels, were digging in the rear of a commercial building at 86 Emjay Blvd. in Brentwood.

Wednesday, Suffolk police set up a command post in the area and among those on the scene were homicide squad detectives and crime scene investigators with metal detectors.

No arrests have been made in the case of the teenage girls but Sini said last week it’s likely the slayings were committed by gang members and that both girls died of blunt force trauma.

One of the two girls killed had a dispute in school with students believed to be members of the MS-13 street gang, and police are investigating whether it played a role in the killings, a law-enforcement source said at that time.

— With Ellen Yan, David Olson and Sophia Chang