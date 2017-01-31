Former North Hempstead Democratic Party leader Gerard Terry was arrested by federal agents Tuesday morning on income tax charges, sources said.

Terry, 62, of Roslyn Heights, an influential party operative, resigned or was terminated from multiple public positions last year after Newsday reported in January 2016 that he had compiled nearly $1.4 million in state and federal tax debt.

“These charges track the state charges, and we will answer them in court,” said Stephen Scaring, of Garden City, Terry’s attorney.

He is scheduled to be arraigned later Tuesday in federal court in Central Islip.

Federal officials could not be reached immediately for comment.

The day after Newsday’s report, the Nassau district attorney’s office said it was investigating Terry’s liens and municipal jobs. Prosecutors charged him in April with one count of tax fraud, and in August with seven additional charges, all related to personal income tax between 2010 and 2015.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Terry has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Terry, in 2015, had made more than $217,000 in six public positions: as a lawyer for the Democratic commissioner at the Nassau County Board of Elections; attorney for North Hempstead’s zoning board of appeals; counsel to the North Hempstead Town Attorney; and as the attorney for the Freeport Community Development Agency, Roosevelt Library Board, and Long Beach Housing Authority.

Terry said his issues were the result of a “cascading series of serious health issues,” citing an open heart surgery and promised to deal with the IRS to settle on the back taxes.

He called the amounts “embarrassing.”