Suffolk County police said early Tuesday they are investigating a report of bullet piercing the window of a home in Gordon Heights.
A call about a window damaged at a Cedar Lane home was received at 8:11 a.m. Tuesday, a police spokeswoman said.
The homeowners said they think their window was hit by gunfire sometime between Monday night and Tuesday morning, according to the spokeswoman....
Log in
Optimum Online customers get unlimited digital access
There's more to the story! Subscribe now.
Get unlimited digital access $14.99 A MONTH
Join Now
To continue reading, Newsday subscribers log in
To continue reading, Newsday subscribers log in or register
Suffolk County police said early Tuesday they are investigating a report of bullet piercing the window of a home in Gordon Heights.
A call about a window damaged at a Cedar Lane home was received at 8:11 a.m. Tuesday, a police spokeswoman said.
The homeowners said they think their window was hit by gunfire sometime between Monday night and Tuesday morning, according to the spokeswoman.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.