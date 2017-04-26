A Hempstead man has pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the shooting death of a father of two outside a village deli during the summer of 2015, court records show.

James Marckesano, 26, admitted Tuesday to killing Victor Benitez, 28, of Hempstead, in the early morning of July 4, 2015, in front of a Clinton Street deli, according to court files in the case.

Police arrested Marckesano in November 2015 in Houston, Texas, and he was extradited to Nassau County. A grand jury later indicted him on a second-degree murder charge and two weapon offenses.

Acting State Supreme Court Justice Robert McDonald said Tuesday after accepting Marckesano’s guilty plea that he would sentence him to 16 years in prison at a June 6 sentencing, files show.

A spokesman for District Attorney Madeline Singas declined to comment Wednesday on the plea.

Marckesano’s attorney, Michael DerGarabedian, said Wednesday that his client wants Benitez’s family to forgive him. “He’s looking forward to addressing them at the sentencing,” the Rockville Centre attorney said of the victim’s family.

Police have said Benitez suffered a gunshot wound to his chest after he stepped out of the Clinton Deli and Grocery at 4:40 a.m. on the morning of his slaying.

Surveillance video showed the victim outside talking to another man before he collapsed into the deli’s doorway, clutching his chest.

Benitez’s family said he had a son, then 9, and daughter, then 5, that he was devoted to and that he worked two jobs and had no enemies.

His sister also had said at the time of his death that the victim was at the deli to get food while on his way to one of his jobs. Benitez worked a security job at a bar and patrolled outpatient medical facilities as a field supervisor for a local security company, according to his family.

Court records show a friend of the victim told police that the shooting happened after the friend had sprayed Marckesano with pepper spray after feeling threatened.

The friend told police he and Marckesano exchanged words after Marckesano “got in his face” when the friend leaned on a nearby car. The friend told police he heard a gunshot while running back toward the deli.

Police later got a Crime Stoppers tip that Marckesano was the shooter, court records show.