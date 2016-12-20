Nassau detectives are searching for a man who they said robbed a 52-year-old man at gunpoint in Rockville Centre early Monday.
First Squad detectives said the victim was walking on Ongley Street near North Long Beach Road when he saw a man cross the street to approach him, at which point the victim tried to run and stumbled to the ground.
"Give me all your money," the victim said the robber shouted while pointing a handgun at him.
The victim handed over $22 and his cellphone and the robber ran north on North Long Beach Road, police said.
Police said the robber was 5 feet 7 inches tall, wore all black clothing, including a black ski mask and black gloves.
Detectives request anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 800-244-TIPS. All callers will remain anonymous.
