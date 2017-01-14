Nassau County police detectives are searching for a man armed with a handgun who robbed a Gulf gas station in Merrick early Saturday.
The male suspect entered the minimart at the gas station at 2030 Sunrise Hwy. at 1:25 a.m. and demanded the clerk give him cash from the store’s register, police said in a news release. The clerk, a man whose name and age were not released, gave the robber an undisclosed amount of money, police said.
The suspect then fled northbound on foot across Sunrise Highway toward the Merrick Long Island Rail Road station.
The clerk was not injured in the heist, police said. He described the suspect as 6 feet tall and about 195 pounds, wearing all black clothing, black gloves and a black mask covering his face.
Seventh Squad detectives are investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 800-244-8477. All callers will remain anonymous.
