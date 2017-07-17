Subscribe
    CrimeLong Island

    Gym member went on locker theft spree at Lifetime Fitness, LA Fitness, Nassau police say

    Updated
    By  john.valenti@newsday.com

    A Bronx man turned gym rat used the yearlong cover of workout routines to work over members of two Nassau County fitness clubs, stealing more than $165,000 worth of jewelry and cash from lockers, police said.

    Alberto Gil, 55, of Boynton Avenue, used fictitious names to join Lifetime Fitness in Zeckendorf Boulevard in East Garden City and LA Fitness on Marcus Avenue in North New Hyde Park and...

