A Hampton Bays woman has been arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated Saturday night in Old Westbury with her 4-year-old daughter in the back seat.

Jillian Bellows, 36, who gave Nassau County police a post office box for her address, was charged under Leandra’s Law with aggravated driving while intoxicated, endangering the welfare of a child, failing to stay in a single lane, driving across a roadway marking, using a portable electronic device and speeding.

There were no injuries.

According to a police report, Bellows was driving a 2016 Toyota Scion east on the Long Island Expressway at Exit 39 shortly after 8:30 p.m. when officers saw her swerving and failing to stay in her lane.

Officers pulled Bellows over and found her to be intoxicated, with her daughter buckled in a rear car seat, the report said.

The child was released to a family member.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Bellows was scheduled for arraignment Sunday in First District Court in Hempstead.

Under Leandra’s Law, drivers who are intoxicated or impaired by drugs with a child age 15 or younger in the vehicle can be charged with a felony.

The law is named for 11-year-old Leandra Rosado, who was killed in an October 2009 DWI crash in which the car she was in, driven by the mother of a friend whose sleepover party she was attending, overturned on the Henry Hudson Parkway in Manhattan.

The driver, Carmen Huertas, was charged with vehicular manslaughter and later sentenced to 4 to 12 years in prison.