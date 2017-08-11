Two licensed handguns and an undisclosed amount of money were taken in a home burglary in Riverhead, town police said.
No one was home when the burglary occurred between 8 a.m. and 7 p.m. Thursday, police said.
Entry apparently was gained through a rear window of the house on Parkway Street, police said.
Detectives asked that anyone with information on the burglary call town police at 631-727-4500.
