Two licensed handguns and an undisclosed amount of money were taken in a home burglary in Riverhead, town police said.

No one was home when the burglary occurred between 8 a.m. and 7 p.m. Thursday, police said.

Entry apparently was gained through a rear window of the house on Parkway Street, police said.

Detectives asked that anyone with information on the burglary call town police at 631-727-4500.