An East Meadow man was sentenced Wednesday to 18 years to life in prison for beating and killing his wife.

Hector Bejarano, 55, used a dumbbell to bludgeon his wife, Mirian Bejarano, 52, in the head several times in the couple’s home on April 28, 2015, according to the Nassau district attorney’s office. The couple had been married for nearly 30 years.

Their daughter, Michelle, came home and called 911 after finding her mother on the living room floor with blood under her head, according to court records.

Bejarano, who pleaded guilty to second-degree murder on Oct. 28, did not speak during his sentencing in Mineola.

Acting State Supreme Court Justice Jerald S. Carter said the punishment he imposed — two fewer years than what the district attorney’s office had requested — took into account Bejarano’s decision to forgo a trial. But the judge made it clear that Bejarano should remain in prison for longer than 18 years — the minimum sentence — for what he described as a brutal crime.

The family of murder victim Mirian Bejarano leaves Judge Jerald Carter's Nassau County courtroom Wednesday, January 4, 2017 after Hector Bejarano was sentenced to 18 years for the murder of his wife, Mirian. Photo Credit: David L. Pokress The family of murder victim Mirian Bejarano leaves Judge Jerald Carter's Nassau County courtroom Wednesday, January 4, 2017 after Hector Bejarano was sentenced to 18 years for the murder of his wife, Mirian. Photo Credit: David L. Pokress

“Actually, life may not be too much,” Carter said.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Mirian Bejarano’s sister and other relatives wept during the 15-minute sentencing. They, along with the Bejaranos’ daughter and son, also named Hector, declined to comment Wednesday.

Bejarano’s attorney, Dana Grossblatt of Jericho, said his children had not spoken to their father or visited him in jail since his arrest. But she said Bejarano had attempted to reach out to them, through their uncles and aunts, to apologize for killing their mother.

The night before the murder, a tenant who lived upstairs heard arguments, according to court records.

Bejarano fled after the bludgeoning and was arrested when he returned to the home to do laundry and get something to eat, according to the district attorney’s office.

Bejarano later told probation officers he snapped because he believed his wife was having an affair, according to his defense attorney.

Prosecutors said Bejarano left a confession note in a bedroom for his daughter, but refused to reveal what was in the handwritten message.

Miriam Sholder, a spokesman for Nassau District Attorney Madeline Singas, said since there was no trial her office will not disclose the note’s contents.

“There weren’t courtroom proceedings in which that evidence was discussed on the record,” Sholder said in an email.

According to court records, Bejarano told Nassau police on May 13, 2015, the day he was arrested, that he killed his wife and described the manner in which he killed her.

“I did it. It was an accident. I have to pay,” Bejarano told police, according to court records.