Nassau County police arrested a Hempstead man Friday night after finding three stolen vehicles on his property.
Police said they were notified by the NYPD that three stolen Ford Econoline Vans had been tracked to a house on Glenmore Avenue in Hempstead.
Nassau police visited the home and investigated.
The house’s tenant, Richard Drakes, 23, was removing parts from the stolen vans to be used in other vehicles, police said.
Drakes was placed under arrest and charged with three counts of third-degree criminal possession of stolen property and first-degree auto stripping.
He is scheduled to be arraigned Saturday at First District Court in Hempstead.
