A Hempstead man was arrested on Saturday with violating Leandra’s Law, a felony, after driving while intoxicated with a child age 15 or younger, police said.
Selvin Alvarado-Rodriguez, 30, was driving his 2010 Toyota east on Hempstead Avenue when he made a right turn onto Front Street and collided head on with a car that had stopped at a red light while waiting to make a left turn, Nassau County police said in a news release.
Alvarado-Rodriguez and a 13-year-old male passenger fled on foot after the 2:35 p.m. crash, police said.
However, the 31-year-old driver of the 2015 Toyota that was struck, tracked down Alvarado-Rodriguez and the teenager on Park Place in West Hempstead and called police.
All three returned to where the cars collided and a Nassau Highway Patrol officer determined Alvarado-Rodriguez was under the influence of alcohol, police said.
Alvarado-Rodriguez was taken to a hospital to be treated for head and back injuries and internal bleeding.
The minor was released to his father after an evaluation showed he was not hurt, police said.
Alvarado-Rodriguez will be arraigned when practical, police said. His Toyota was impounded.
Alvarado-Rodriguez also was charged with endangering the welfare of a child, DWI, leaving the scene of an accident without reporting, and unlicensed operation, police said.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.