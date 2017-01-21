A Hempstead man was arrested on Saturday with violating Leandra’s Law, a felony, after driving while intoxicated with a child age 15 or younger, police said.

Selvin Alvarado-Rodriguez, 30, was driving his 2010 Toyota east on Hempstead Avenue when he made a right turn onto Front Street and collided head on with a car that had stopped at a red light while waiting to make a left turn, Nassau County police said in a news release.

Alvarado-Rodriguez and a 13-year-old male passenger fled on foot after the 2:35 p.m. crash, police said.

However, the 31-year-old driver of the 2015 Toyota that was struck, tracked down Alvarado-Rodriguez and the teenager on Park Place in West Hempstead and called police.

All three returned to where the cars collided and a Nassau Highway Patrol officer determined Alvarado-Rodriguez was under the influence of alcohol, police said.

Alvarado-Rodriguez was taken to a hospital to be treated for head and back injuries and internal bleeding.

The minor was released to his father after an evaluation showed he was not hurt, police said.

Alvarado-Rodriguez will be arraigned when practical, police said. His Toyota was impounded.

Alvarado-Rodriguez also was charged with endangering the welfare of a child, DWI, leaving the scene of an accident without reporting, and unlicensed operation, police said.