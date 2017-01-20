A Hempstead man who exposed himself several times to women in Garden City over a four-month span is charged with public lewdness, authorities said Friday.
Garden City police arrested Cameron L. McDermott, 31, on charges of multiple counts of public lewdness as well as possessing sexual performance of a child and endangering the welfare of a child, police said.
He is scheduled to be arraigned Friday at First District Court in Hempstead.
Police said between Sept. 25 and Jan. 5 McDermott exposed himself, each time in Garden City.
When he was arrested at about 5:30 p.m. Thursday in the parking garage at 303 Main St. in Hempstead, police said he had a cellphone and a laptop that had several pictures and videos of similar incidents, including one video of underage females engaging in a sexual performance.
Those who think they were a victim of a similar crime can call Garden City Police at 516-465-4150.
