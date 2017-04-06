A Hempstead man pleaded guilty Thursday in federal court in Central Islip to the gunpoint robbery of 15 stores on Long Island in a four-month period.

James Rogers, 47, admitted to committing the robberies between August and December of 2015, telling U.S. District Judge Joseph Bianco: “ I got a gun . . . but I never intended to hurt anyone.” Officials said the gun was not discharged during robberies, though on at least one occasion he told store employees not to do anything while he fled saying to “wait 10 minute or I’ll kill you, according to court papers.

Eastern District federal prosecutor Charles Rose said that Rogers took in more than $20,000 during his spree.

As part of a plea deal, Rogers pleaded guilty only to two counts: one, a conspiracy to interfere with interstate commerce by robbery; and two, using a firearm during the robbery of $1,961 from a Petco store in Hicksville on August 20, 2015, according to court records.

Rogers could theoretically face up to life in prison when he is sentenced, but has no right of appeal if he is sentenced to 209 months or less.

Nassau and Suffolk police federal agents had launched an intensive search for apparently the same stickup man because the crimes were committed in a similar fashion.

The robber entered commercial stores “at or near the opening or closing time, including Petco, Dollar Tree, Rainbow, Pier One and Babies R Us, with his face covered, brandished a black handgun, threatened employees and restrained them using toy handcuffs or plastic zip-tie restraints, court papers said.

In all, Rogers committed robberies in 11 different communities on Long Island, officials said.

The robber than took money and jewelry from employees and customers and put them in a pillow case and fled the scene, the court papers said. The robber was described as a male, about six feet tall wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt, black pants, dark shoes and a black and white baseball cap.

The key that led to Rogers was an unidentified woman co-conspirator who admitted to investigators that she acted as the getaway driver in most of the robberies, court papers said. The papers did not say what led investigators to the woman.

“Addressing violent crimes that terrorize our neighborhoods and jeopardize the safety of our citizens is a priority, and the defendant will now be held accountable for his actions,” stated acting Eastern District U.S. Attorney Rohde who also thanked the Drug Enforcement Administration for helping with the case.

The lead investigator on the case was a Suffolk County police detective assigned to the DEA’s Long Island Drug Task Force, according to court papers.

Rose declined to comment afterward as did Rogers’ attorney, federal public defender LaKeytria Felder.