A woman driving under the influence of drugs who drifted across lanes of the Southern State Parkway was charged with felony drunken driving because her 6-month-old son was in the car, police said.

Marion E. Glass, 29, of Terrace Avenue in Hempstead, was under the influence of drugs, and officers found she had two hypodermic needles, 15.5 methadone pills and a powder believed to be heroin or methadone, Nassau County police said.

She was awaiting arraignment in First District Court in Hempstead on drug charges and DWI charges under Leandra’s Law, which makes it a felony, even on first offense, to drive drunk with children 15 years or younger in the vehicle.

Glass was westbound on the Southern State Parkway about 9:20 p.m. Wednesday when Nassau officers from the Bureau of Special Operations saw her 1998 Nissan Sentra drifting across lanes, forcing other drivers to swerve to avoid her, police said.

The Nassau officers and state troopers tried to stop her car, but she got off at Exit 23, Meadowbrook Road, almost causing a collision at that spot, police said.

She was finally pulled over on Meadowbrook Road at Lednam Court, just south of the parkway in North Merrick, police said.

A family member took custody of the child, police said.