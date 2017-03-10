A judge Friday sentenced a Hempstead woman to 6 months in jail and 5 years’ probation after her conviction for punching and choking a teacher at her daughter’s middle school.

A jury in January found Annika McKenzie, 36, guilty of a felony assault charge for the confrontation inside Alverta B. Gray Schultz Middle School on April 15, 2015.

The panel also convicted her of harassment and disorderly conduct in the trial, which followed a mistrial months earlier when a different jury couldn’t reach a verdict on most of the charges.

The attack left math teacher Catherine Lang-Engelhardt, 60, unconscious for two minutes and she suffered a concussion, prosecutors have said.

McKenzie barged into the school to confront the teacher about an incident in the school’s hall earlier that day in which her daughter said the teacher shoved a lacrosse stick into her, the defense said at trial.

But the teacher denied that claim.

Prosecutors said the confrontation between parent and teacher escalated after the teacher told McKenzie to get a pass from school security officials, and the parent grabbed the teacher by the neck, choking and punching her.

McKenzie’s niece also kicked the victim and hit her with a bottle when she was on the ground, according to prosecutors.

McKenzie issued a brief apology in court Friday and also wrote a letter to the judge expressing remorse.

Defense attorney Donald Rollock asked Nassau County Judge Alan Honorof for mercy for his client, saying that McKenzie “was not a bad person” but “did a bad thing.”

But prosecutor Rachael Whalen told the judge the district attorney’s office felt McKenzie “has never taken responsibility for her actions that day.”

After the sentencing, District Attorney Madeline Singas said McKenzie “walked into a middle school and violently assaulted a teacher in front of students.”

“Children need a safe and peaceful environment in which to learn,” Singas said in a statement. “This sentence is a reminder that we cannot and will not tolerate violence against teachers or children in our schools.”

Rollock said after court that McKenzie would file an appeal.