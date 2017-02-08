A Hempstead man has been arrested and charged with attempted murder in the shooting of another man last summer, Nassau County police said.
Police said they found a bag of crack on Christopher Glass, 39, when he was arrested Tuesday evening.
Glass had a prior dispute with the man he shot three times on the street in the 90 block of Terrace Avenue about 5:05 a.m. on July 29, police said. The name of the victim, who was shot three times, was not released,
Police said the arrest was made by the Gang Investigation Squad, but did not say specifically how they located Glass, who lives on Terrace Avenue.
Glass was awaiting arraignment in First District Cort in Hempstead on charges of attempted murder in the second degree, criminal possession of a weapon, reckless endangerment and criminal possession of a controlled substance, police said.
