Police are investigating the slashing of a man in Hempstead on Sunday evening, authorities said.
A man was slashed in the head about 6:45 p.m. at Jerusalem Avenue and Rutland Road, Hempstead police said. He sustained a large, deep cut but the injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.
No arrests have been made, police said.
It was unknown if the attack was gang-related, police said.
