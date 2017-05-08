Police are investigating the slashing of a man in Hempstead on Sunday evening, authorities said.

A man was slashed in the head about 6:45 p.m. at Jerusalem Avenue and Rutland Road, Hempstead police said. He sustained a large, deep cut but the injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.

No arrests have been made, police said.

It was unknown if the attack was gang-related, police said.