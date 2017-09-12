A teacher in the Hempstead school district was arrested Tuesday by the NYPD on a charge of grand larceny that the system’s superintendent said stemmed from alleged “reshipping” of computers addressed to the school system.

Theresa Cucina, 55, of Long Beach, was arrested at midday Tuesday at the district’s administrative building on Peninsula Boulevard. Her case will be processed by Midtown South detectives, police said.

She was led out of a side door of building in handcuffs to a waiting black car. The teacher did not say anything.

“We have a teacher being arrested for apparently receiving a lot of computers and then re-shipping them,” Superintendent Shimon Waronker said.

Waronker said the teacher had worked in the district for five years. Citing personnel issues, he declined to give her name.

Hempstead school board president Maribel Touré and Hempstead Superintendent Shimon Waronker speak about an arrest of a teacher on a charge of grand larceny on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2017 in Hempstead. Photo Credit: Howard Schnapp Hempstead school board president Maribel Touré and Hempstead Superintendent Shimon Waronker speak about an arrest of a teacher on a charge of grand larceny on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2017 in Hempstead. Photo Credit: Howard Schnapp

Details still are being investigated, Waronker said.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

The superintendent said the employee told him she had been scammed. But he said there was “evidence” of payments and “her sending computers addressed to Hempstead schools.”

He declined to elaborate. He said the alleged occurrences date back to at least April.

Police said they first received a complaint about the teacher on Aug. 24, police said.

Cucina is identified as Theresa Cucina-Lane in New York State Teachers’ Retirement System records.

A Newsday database based on those records showed she began work as an educator in 1996. Her salary for the 2015-16 school year, the most recent for which data were available, was $97,476.20.

Cucina-Lane has held such positions as drama club adviser and director of Hempstead High School’s fall and spring plays, according to minutes of the Hempstead school board’s meetings.

The high school most recently performed “Sister Act” in the spring, a musical about a singer who poses as a nun in a law enforcement witness protection program.

School board president Maribel Touré, who as at the administration building at the time of the arrest, said that seeing a teacher being led out in handcuffs was “really sad.”

In an interview later, Touré said she could not discuss the employee further because of personnel issues.

“We are expecting that everybody who’s hired by the district . . . takes responsibility with high regard, and seriously,” Touré said. “We are not expecting that somebody’s going to be doing something like this.”

advertisement | advertise on newsday

With Anthony M. DeStefano