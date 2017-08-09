A Hempstead woman was arrested and charged with animal cruelty after she stabbed her sister’s dog “several times” in the face — because she was upset it had bitten her 1-year-old son, police said.
The boy was not seriously injured in the attack.
Nassau County police said the dog, a Husky, was being treated at the North Shore Animal League for unspecified injuries to its face and back.
Police said Stephanie Penado, 26, of Linden Place, was arrested after the incident, which occurred Monday at about 9:30 a.m. She was charged with aggravated cruelty to animals and third-degree criminal mischief and faces arraignment Wednesday in First District Court in Hempstead.
