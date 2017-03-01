A Hempstead woman faces arraignment Wednesday on animal neglect charges after investigators from the Nassau County SPCA determined she failed to properly care for a shih tzu she owned, officials said.
The SPCA said Christine Key, 47, has been charged with failure to provide proper sustenance to Gigi after a call from a groomer on Feb. 23. SPCA detectives determined the dog suffered from “severe neglect, being low in body weight, deprived of basic hygienic and dental care, and veterinary care.”
In a statement released Wednesday, the SPCA said the dog’s hair was so matted that its collar needed to be cut off and it had “severely rotted gums and teeth, with many teeth falling out and nails long and curled,” making it difficult to walk.
The SPCA has set up a website for anyone who wishes to donate to Gigi’s care at helpgigi.ncspca.us.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.