Police are searching for a hit-and-run driver who fled the scene after crashing into another vehicle in Copiague early Saturday.
Around 1:40 a.m., police officers from the First Precinct responded to a call for a crash involving a 2002 Honda Accord and a 2002 Ford Explorer at Dixon Avenue and Park Street, a police spokeswoman said. The driver of the Honda fled on foot, police said.
The driver of the Ford was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in West Islip for treatment of minor injuries, the spokeswoman said.
Photos from the scene show a silver Honda with Connecticut license plate and front passenger-side damage. The blue Ford sport utility vehicle appeared to have struck a wall of a building and had rear driver-side taillight damage as well as front-end damage.
Police have not yet located the driver of the Honda, the spokeswoman said.
The crash is under investigation and police urge anyone with information to call Suffolk Crime Stoppers at 800-220-8477. All calls will be kept confidential.
