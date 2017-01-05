A man has been charged with robbing three stores in Holbrook in October, police said Thursday.

Daniel Noheyl, 26, was arrested at 7:40 p.m. Wednesday at his home on Hollo Drive in Holbrook, Suffolk County police said.

He was awaiting arraignment on one count of first-degree robbery and two counts of third-degree robbery, police said.

Police said Noheyl robbed the Subway sandwich shop at 600-07 Portion Rd. on Oct. 17, 2016, and the Yoga Mania ice cream and frozen yogurt store at 315 ‎Main St. on Oct. 28. He was armed with a knife when he robbed Shazam Smoke Shop and 50% Cards and Gifts, at 960 Main St., on Oct. 31, police said.

In each robbery, Noheyl threatened cashiers and they turned over the money, police said.

Police did not say what led them to Noheyl.