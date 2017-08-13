A homeless man accused of killing his mother, sister and a third woman in Hempstead is to be arraigned Sunday in First District Court in Hempstead, authorities said.

Nassau County police charged Bobby Vanderhall, 34, with three counts of murder in the deaths early Saturday of his mother, Lynn Reichenbach-Vanderhall; his sister Melissa Vanderhall; and Janel Simpson, who family members said was visiting the home.

Police said the three women were found dead from “blunt force trauma” at a home on Perry Street about 2:15 a.m. Saturday. A Nassau County police medic pronounced them dead at the scene.

A fourth woman who was assaulted fled and flagged down a passer-by who called Hempstead police, authorities said.

The woman, who has not been identified, remained hospitalized to be treated for wounds from the attack. Bobby Vanderhall faces a charge of attempted murder in that assault, police said.

Lt. Stephen Fitzpatrick, commanding officer of the Homicide Squad, said Bobby Vanderhall was homeless and had become enraged “because his mother had thrown him out of the house.”

When he arrived at the home to find the doors locked, “he went to the garage. He obtained a large hammer . . . With this framing hammer, he broke through the basement door,” Fitzpatrick said.

“The girls were all upstairs and heard what was going on in the living room,” he said. “As they came to the staircase, Bobby was already coming up after them.”

Police said he stayed in the home briefly after the attack and was later found sleeping in a parked vehicle.

Bobby Vanderhall had a history of “emotional issues” and had on two occasions been taken from his mother’s home to a medical center, Fitzpatrick said.

Officials do not know his diagnosis but said his behavior had become more “unruly” recently, leading his mother to obtain an order of protection against him.

“He became more violent,” Fitzpatrick said. “His mother had enough.”

In one instance, Bobby Vanderhall called police because his mother withheld his social services money. In another, his mother accused him of slapping and harassing her, Fitzpatrick said.

Bobby Vanderhall had been convicted of sexual abuse and forcible touching of a female in 2015, and possession of a controlled substance in 2007.

The police department’s Homicide Squad investigation was continuing.